Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

VRTS opened at $193.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.85. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

