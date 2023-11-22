Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,509 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,913.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after buying an additional 1,376,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

CPRX stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.