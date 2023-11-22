Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Greenbrier Companies worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

