Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Two Harbors Investment worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -374.99%.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.