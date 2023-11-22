Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of TTM Technologies worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $572.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.84 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

