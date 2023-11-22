Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Palomar worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,712 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $96,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,712 shares of company stock worth $630,939 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

