Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Matthews International worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATW. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Matthews International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.80%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

