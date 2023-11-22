Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Park National worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 99,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Stock Performance

PRK opened at $112.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.95. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $151.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. Park National had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

