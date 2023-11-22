Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,393 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of CTS worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CTS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CTS by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTS. Stephens dropped their price target on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

