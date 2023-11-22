Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,461 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of NBT Bancorp worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,569,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBTB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.