Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,011 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,011 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of V.F. worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -65.45%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

