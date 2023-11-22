Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,323 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,323 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of MasterBrand worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

