Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,701 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 744,455 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 46,701 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of 3D Systems worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

