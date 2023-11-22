Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,508 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of City worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in City by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in City by 66.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in City by 16.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $207,032.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $207,032.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $49,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $733,681.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,922 shares of company stock valued at $288,130. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Price Performance

CHCO opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $102.91.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.61 million. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. Research analysts predict that City Holding will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

