Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,592 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Worthington Industries worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $14,999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,764 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 95,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.16 and a 12-month high of $77.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

