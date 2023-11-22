Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,752 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Middlesex Water worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSEX. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

