Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 65,820 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Veradigm worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter worth $804,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter worth $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Veradigm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Veradigm Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.