Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,761 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Oxford Industries worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $757,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

