Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Sylvamo worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sylvamo by 389.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

SLVM stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.05. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.35 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

