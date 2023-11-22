Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Graham worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Graham by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Graham by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Graham by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Graham by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $607.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $364,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $613.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $593.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $545.00 and a 12 month high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

