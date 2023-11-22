Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Agilysys worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,544 over the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 187.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

