Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Lindsay worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Lindsay Price Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $183.08.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

