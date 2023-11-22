PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,461 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of PROG worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRG. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

