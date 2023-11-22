Provident Trust Co. Sells 466 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Provident Trust Co. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.1% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $44,683,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,112,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 464.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,524,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,316,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $448,441,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.06.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $378.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

