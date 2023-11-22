Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,784 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Renasant worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 803.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNST. TheStreet lowered shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.
Renasant Price Performance
Shares of RNST stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.08. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Renasant Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.
Renasant Company Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
