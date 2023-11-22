Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,755 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Silgan worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.