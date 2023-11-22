Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Valaris worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Valaris by 50.5% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,326,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,557,000 after buying an additional 1,787,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,003,000 after purchasing an additional 873,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valaris by 64.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,966,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valaris by 74.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,526,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after purchasing an additional 651,428 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%.

VAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valaris

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.