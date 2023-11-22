Rhumbline Advisers Buys 179,282 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Toast worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Toast Trading Down 4.5 %

TOST stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $1,172,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,704.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,852. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.