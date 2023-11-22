Rhumbline Advisers Buys 253 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 32.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $35,095,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

