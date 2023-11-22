Rhumbline Advisers Buys 662 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Amkor Technology worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,013,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,511,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

