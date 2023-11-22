Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,896 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,979 shares of company stock worth $2,816,967 in the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.6 %

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.44 and a 12 month high of $91.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

