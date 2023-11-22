Rhumbline Advisers Buys 948 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 230.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 767.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 423.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

