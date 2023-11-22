Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Qiagen worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $288,658,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter worth $128,695,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 925,843.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,282 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Qiagen by 89.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,607,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 103.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,628,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,144,000 after acquiring an additional 827,536 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE QGEN opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

