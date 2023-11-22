Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Omnicell worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 18.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 57,789 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 13.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

