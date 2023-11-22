Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Synaptics worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $535,446. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 1.49. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

