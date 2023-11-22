Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 178.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,324 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Doximity worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

