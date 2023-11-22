Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of FirstCash worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstCash by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $112.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.86.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares in the company, valued at $661,716,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,235 shares of company stock worth $49,156,034. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

