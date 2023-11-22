Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.63 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Valley National Bancorp worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

