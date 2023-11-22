Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

EPRT opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

