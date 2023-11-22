Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Grand Canyon Education worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $136.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.88. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

