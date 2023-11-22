Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 11,558 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Chesapeake Energy worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.