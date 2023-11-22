Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,449 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

