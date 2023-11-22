Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,448 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Enovis worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

ENOV opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

