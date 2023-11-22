Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,148 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of NCR worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NCR by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

