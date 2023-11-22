Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Cousins Properties worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,681,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,873,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,627,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 566,080 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

