Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of SPX Technologies worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $437,262.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,848 shares of company stock valued at $469,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

