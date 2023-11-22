Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Sealed Air worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Sealed Air by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.8 %

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Shares of SEE stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.55.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

