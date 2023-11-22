Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,895 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Select Medical worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Select Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,618,000 after purchasing an additional 396,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 332,813 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

