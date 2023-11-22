Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,236 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Integer worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Integer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Stock Down 0.3 %

Integer stock opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

