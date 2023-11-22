Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,555 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MODG. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 4.6 %

MODG stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

